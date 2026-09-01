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Community Spotlight: Farm Connect Montana's Bike to Barns Fundraiser

8th Annual Bike to Barns Photo
MTN News
8th Annual Bike to Barns Photo
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Farm Connect Montana is hosting their 8th annual Bike to Barns Fundraiser through Oct. 15. Proceeds go towards Farm Connect programming, local growers and food producers.

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Community Spotlight: Farm Connect Montana's 8th Annual Bike to Barns Fundraiser

Grab your friends, coworkers and even the whole family for a self-guided local farm and bike tour. This event is perfect for foodies who are looking explore local Missoula farms. To learn more and register for the event, you can visit Farm Connect Montana's website.

8th Annual Farm Connect Montana GFX

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