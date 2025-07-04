Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Spotlight: First United Methodist Church

Volunteers can help out by making lunches for the Poverllo Center and supporting the Family Promise Program.
MISSOULA — First United Methodist Church Administrative Council Chairperson Theresa Cox joined Community Spotlight to talk about the group and some upcoming events.

Watch the video to learn more:

First United Methodist Church is also seeking donations for an Afghan family who's living in Missoula.

The church has several activities planned this summer, including a booth at the Western Montana Fair.

Click here to learn more about the First United Methodist Church.

