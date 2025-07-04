Community Spotlight: First United Methodist Church

MISSOULA — First United Methodist Church Administrative Council Chairperson Theresa Cox joined Community Spotlight to talk about the group and some upcoming events.

Volunteers can help out by making lunches for the Poverllo Center and supporting the Family Promise Program.

Watch the video to learn more:

First United Methodist Church is also seeking donations for an Afghan family who's living in Missoula.

The church has several activities planned this summer, including a booth at the Western Montana Fair.

Click here to learn more about the First United Methodist Church.