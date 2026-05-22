Your chance to see hundreds of dogs compete at the Five Valley Kennel Club Dog Show and Trials is almost here. The 69th annual show will take over the Missoula County Fairgrounds and Sentinel High School later this month with events for the whole family to enjoy.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DOG SHOW BY WATCHING COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT:

Community Spotlight: Five Valley Kennel Club Missoula Dog Show 2026

The Five Valley Kennel Club Dog Show runs May 28-31 with free admission. You can be a spectator or enter your dog to participate. Visit FVKC's website or Facebook page for more information.