Community Spotlight: Fourth D Club annual Serenity Scramble Golf Tournament

MISSOULA — The Fourth D Club will be holding its fourth annual Serenity Scramble Golf Tournament on July 11 at King Ranch Golf Course in Frenchtown.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with all proceeds going directly to The Fourth D Club.
Hole and raffle prizes will be given and everyone is welcome.
Join up and make a difference by signing up to golf or as a sponsor here.
From the Fourth D Club website:
The Fourth D Club of Missoula is a motivated recovery community dedicated to spiritual growth through the 12-steps and fellowship. Inspired by the concept of "being rocketed into the fourth dimension," as described in Alcoholics Anonymous' Big Book, the Fourth D Club strives to create a safe, affordable environment for 12-step centered meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Adult Children of Alcoholics, and Al Anon.