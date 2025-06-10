Community Spotlight: Fourth D Club annual Serenity Scramble Golf Tournament

MISSOULA — The Fourth D Club will be holding its fourth annual Serenity Scramble Golf Tournament on July 11 at King Ranch Golf Course in Frenchtown.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with all proceeds going directly to The Fourth D Club.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Hole and raffle prizes will be given and everyone is welcome.

Join up and make a difference by signing up to golf or as a sponsor here.

