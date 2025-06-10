Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: Fourth D Club annual Serenity Scramble Golf Tournament

The fourth annual event will be held on July 11 at King Ranch Golf Course in Frenchtown.
Poster image (1).jpg
MTN
Poster image (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Fourth D Club will be holding its fourth annual Serenity Scramble Golf Tournament on July 11 at King Ranch Golf Course in Frenchtown.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with all proceeds going directly to The Fourth D Club.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Fourth D Club annual Serenity Scramble Golf Tournament

Hole and raffle prizes will be given and everyone is welcome.

Join up and make a difference by signing up to golf or as a sponsor here.

Poster image.jpg

From the Fourth D Club website:

The Fourth D Club of Missoula is a motivated recovery community dedicated to spiritual growth through the 12-steps and fellowship. Inspired by the concept of "being rocketed into the fourth dimension," as described in Alcoholics Anonymous' Big Book, the Fourth D Club strives to create a safe, affordable environment for 12-step centered meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Adult Children of Alcoholics, and Al Anon.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader