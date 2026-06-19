The Garnet Preservation Association is a non-profit organization of Montana citizens dedicated to protect and preserve Garnet Ghost Town for all with the partnership of the Bureau of Land Management.

The Garnet Preservation Association obtains 100% of their operating funds each year from grants, memberships, donations, and the revenue from their visitor’s center store.

Watch here to learn more about Garnet Preservation Association license plate program:

Community Spotlight: Garnet Preservation Association

Check out Garnet Ghost Town website here to learn more