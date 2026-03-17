Community Spotlight: Hellgate Gem & Mineral Show

The 31st annual Hellgate Mineral Society Gem and Mineral Show as well as the 2026 Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies Convention is almost here. The show offers exhibitions on wire wrapping, flint knapping, silver smithing, gold panning, and more. There are also activities for the younger crowd to enjoy such as a mineral dig and a kids-only silent auction.

Learn more about the 31st Annual Hellgate Gem & Mineral Show here:

Community Spotlight: Gem & Mineral Show

The show is open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3720 N. Reserve Street in Missoula. The daily admission is $5 per person but children under 12 get in free when accompanied by an adult.