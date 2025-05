MISSOULA — Missoula's Hellgate Derby and the Hellgate Hellions Junior Roller Derby are coming to the fairgrounds.

The event will be held beginning at 3 p.m. on May 24 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Tickets cost $12 on presale and $15 at the door. Click here for more information.