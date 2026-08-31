Looking for an evening of fun? Join Hellgate Roller Derby and Hellgate Hellions for their third home bout on Sept. 19 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE:

Community Spotlight: Hellgate Roller Derby & Hellgate Hellions

The Hellgate Hellions start their match at 4 p.m. and Hellgate Roller Derby starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 19th. For more information on their match schedule and how to support their organization, you can visit Hellgate Roller Derby's website.