MISSOULA — Home Resource will be hosting Zero Waste during the upcoming 2025 Western Montana Fair at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more about the event:

Community Spotlight: Home ReSource and the Missoula County Fairgrounds

People can sign up to join the Fair Green Team and make a difference. Volunteers will earn a fair perk for every three hours they help out.

A daily unlimited carnival pass, a ticket to an arena event of choice or $25 in Fair Food Bucks are available.

Click here to sign up and help.