Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: Home ReSource and the Missoula County Fairgrounds

Sign up to join the Fair Green Team and make a difference!
Poster image (4).jpg
MTN
Poster image (4).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Home Resource will be hosting Zero Waste during the upcoming 2025 Western Montana Fair at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more about the event:

Community Spotlight: Home ReSource and the Missoula County Fairgrounds

People can sign up to join the Fair Green Team and make a difference. Volunteers will earn a fair perk for every three hours they help out.

A daily unlimited carnival pass, a ticket to an arena event of choice or $25 in Fair Food Bucks are available.

Poster image.jpg

Click here to sign up and help.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader