It's been more than 10 years since Home ReSource launched its Youth Internship and Apprenticeship program to provide employment experience to teens and young adults. Home ReSource is now accepting applications from teens interested in the trades for its spring session.

WATCH HOME RESOURCE PROGRAM LEADERS ON COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE:

Community Spotlight: Home ReSource Youth Internships Program

Home ReSource offers three open sessions a year. Applications for the spring session must be submitted by May 2. A final presentation on the program will be given May 1 at 5 p.m. at Home ReSource at 1515 Wyoming St. in Missoula. Click here for more details.