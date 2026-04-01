Rotary Club of Missoula's fundraising event, In Tune Missoula, is almost here. Not only does the event provide support to school music education programs, but also helps students attend music camps and rent instruments. The fundraiser includes a dinner, live bands, dancing, and a silent auction.

Learn more about In Tune Missoula here:

Community Spotlight: In Tune Missoula

In Tune Missoula is set for 7-9 p.m. on April 23 at the Zootown Arts Community Center. Tickets cost $25 for regular admission and $25 for students and teachers. Click here to learn more.