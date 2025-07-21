MISSOULA — Indigen-Unity at the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center will be honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) at the upcoming Western Montana Fair.

X-Treme Bulls: Rock the Red, Honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives takes place at 7 p.m. on August 5.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more:

Community Spotlight: Indigen Unity and Missoula County Fairgrounds

Other upcoming events include an Indigenous Art Market at the Western Montana Fair from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 9.

Additionally, a community discussion on MMIR will be held at the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center on Thursday, August 7, beginning at 6 p.m.

MTN

From the Jeaneatte Rankin Peace Center website: