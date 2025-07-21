MISSOULA — Indigen-Unity at the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center will be honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) at the upcoming Western Montana Fair.
X-Treme Bulls: Rock the Red, Honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives takes place at 7 p.m. on August 5.
Watch Community Spotlight to learn more:
Community Spotlight: Indigen Unity and Missoula County Fairgrounds
Other upcoming events include an Indigenous Art Market at the Western Montana Fair from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 9.
Additionally, a community discussion on MMIR will be held at the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center on Thursday, August 7, beginning at 6 p.m.
From the Jeaneatte Rankin Peace Center website:
"In our commitment to building trust and fostering understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center (JRPC) proudly facilitates Indigen-Unity. Through vibrant art markets, enriching workshops, and cultural learning opportunities, we create safe spaces where diverse voices can come together, celebrate heritage, and forge connections grounded in mutual respect. Our program stands as a symbolic gesture of restitution, acknowledging and honoring the cultural wealth and land that has been historically and persistently stolen from Indigenous peoples."