Community Spotlight: Jeannette Rankin Foundation

MISSOULA — There are opportunities for you to help out Missoula's Jeannette Rankin Foundation.

Board member Betsy Bach stopped by Community Spotlight to talk about the organization, which was founded with a bequest from Jeannette Rankin's estate in 1976 and has grown into a national organization.

The foundation is proud to honor Jeannette Rankin's legacy as the first woman to serve in the U.S. Congress elected by Montanans and to continue her legacy of championing women, families and civil rights.

They are expanding their impact in Montana and currently have 49 Rankin Scholars in the state who are attending schools across the Montana University System and all seven tribal colleges.

