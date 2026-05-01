The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center is a nonprofit in Missoula that works to educate and empower Western Montana through dialogue and nonviolent action. The organization's community celebration and fundraiser is coming up in May.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN ABOUT THE JRPC'S PEACE PARTY:

Community Spotlight: Jeannette Rankin Peace Center's 2026 Peace Party

The 2026 Peace Party is set for May 15 from 5-9 p.m. The event will take place at the Ali Auditorium in the Education Building at the University of Montana. Click here for tickets and more details.