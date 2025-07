MISSOULA — Keep Missoula Housed is hosting its 5th Annual Cornhole Tournament fundraiser.

The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. on July 24 at the Missoula Paddleheads stadium in Missoula.

The tournament costs $75 per team to play.

There will be food, drinks, and fun auction items!

Click here to register and to learn more about Unhoused Missoula.