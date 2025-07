MISSOULA — St. Patrick House in Missoula has provided a home away from home for over 40,000 patients and family members since opening in 1999.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more:

Community Spotlight: Learn about St. Patrick House

St. Patrick House is a bridge to health care for out-of-town patients who would otherwise be unable to see a doctor due to ever-increasing lodging costs.

The facility is fully funded through philanthropic dollars.

