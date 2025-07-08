Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Spotlight: Library Resource Access Day

Resources include legal support, housing and benefits assistance, healthcare, and more
MISSOULA — The Missoula Public Library will be hosting its monthly Resource Access Day from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on July 10.

The event will take place on the fourth floor of the library, which is located at 455 East Mains Street in Missoula.

Resources include legal support, housing and benefits assistance, healthcare, and more. All services are offered on a drop-in basis, and lunch is provided.

Visit the Missoula Public Library website here.

