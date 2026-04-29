Lowell School is an elementary school located at the heart of Missoula's northside/westside neighborhoods. The Lowell PTA is a group of parent-led volunteers who work to enrich the student experience and reinforce the staff's work. Now they're looking for help through the annual Missoula Gives initiative, which runs April 30 through May 1.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT LOWELL SCHOOL PTA:

Community Spotlight: Lowell School PTA

The Lowell PTA is trying to raise $50,000 as the school is facing funding uncertainties. Every donation will be matched by an anonymous donor. Click here to read about Lowell School PTA and its Missoula Gives campaign.