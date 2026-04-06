Calling all dancing queens and kings! Bring your platform shoes to the Missoula Children's Theatre on April 18th for the Mamma Mia! Disco Ball. The event includes all your favorite 70s and 80s hits while also supporting the MCT.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE MAMMA MIA! DISCO BALL:

Community Spotlight: Mamma Mia! Disco Ball

The disco ball runs from 7-10 p.m. at the Missoula Children's Theatre on Saturday, April 18. Your ticket includes two complimentary beverages and light appetizers catered by Servin' Thyme. Click here to get tickets.