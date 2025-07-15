Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: MCPS offers free summer meals

The free meals are available for people ages 18 and under two times each day.
Poster image (6).jpg
MTN
Poster image (6).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools offers free summer meals at several schools across the city.

MCPS Food and Nutrition Supervisor Stacey Rossmiller visited Community Spotlight to talk about the program.

Watch to learn more about the free summer meal program:

Community Spotlight: MCPS free summer meals

The free summer meals are available for people ages 18 and under two times each day.

Breakfast is served from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., with lunch available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until August 15.

Poster image (5).jpg

The meals are served at Franklin Elementary School, Lowell Elementary School, Russell Elementary School and Meadow Hill Middle School.

Click here for additional information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader