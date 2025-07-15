Community Spotlight: MCPS offers free summer meals

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools offers free summer meals at several schools across the city.

MCPS Food and Nutrition Supervisor Stacey Rossmiller visited Community Spotlight to talk about the program.

The free summer meals are available for people ages 18 and under two times each day.

Breakfast is served from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., with lunch available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until August 15.

The meals are served at Franklin Elementary School, Lowell Elementary School, Russell Elementary School and Meadow Hill Middle School.

