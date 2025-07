MISSOULA — The Miracle of America Museum in Polson is hosting the 38th Living History Days event on July 19 and 20.

The event is for all ages, and there will be concessions on site.

38th Living History Days runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days.

The Miracle of America Museum is located on Memory Lane in Polson.

Visit the organization's website for more information.