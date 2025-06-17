MISSOULA — MisCon is returning to Missoula from June 20 to June 23 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Organizer Justin Barba stopped by Community Spotlight to talk about Missoula’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: MisCon coming to the Missoula County Fairgrounds

The event is a four-day celebration of fantasy, science fiction, horror, gaming, cosplay, and anime.

MisCon 39: Hive of Scum & Villainy will feature programming tents, picnic tables, a cosplay hangout pavilion, indoor and outdoor vendors, food trucks, and picnic areas.

MTN