Community Spotlight: MisCon coming to the Missoula County Fairgrounds

Organizer Justin Barba discusses Missoula’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention.
MISSOULA — MisCon is returning to Missoula from June 20 to June 23 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Organizer Justin Barba stopped by Community Spotlight to talk about Missoula’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention.

The event is a four-day celebration of fantasy, science fiction, horror, gaming, cosplay, and anime.

MisCon 39: Hive of Scum & Villainy will feature programming tents, picnic tables, a cosplay hangout pavilion, indoor and outdoor vendors, food trucks, and picnic areas.

Visit www.miscon.org to learn more about the event.

