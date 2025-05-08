Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: Mission Valley Choral Society spring concert weekend

The performances take place on May 10 and May 11.
Poster image (3).jpg
MTN
The Mission Valley Choral Society spring concert weekend is returning to the Mission Valley on May 10 and May 11, 2025.
Poster image (3).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Mission Valley Choral Society spring concert weekend is returning to the Mission Valley.

Watch the full Community Spotlight video:

Community Spotlight: Mission Valley Choral Society spring concert weekend

The event will take place on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11.

Poster image (2).jpg

Saturday's performance begins at 1 p.m. at the Mission Church in St. Ignatius.

Sunday's concert will begin at 4 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Polson.

Saturday’s concert benefits the choir while Sunday’s performance supports the Helping Hands of Mission Valley.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader