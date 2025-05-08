Community Spotlight: Mission Valley Choral Society spring concert weekend

MISSOULA — The Mission Valley Choral Society spring concert weekend is returning to the Mission Valley.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11.

Saturday's performance begins at 1 p.m. at the Mission Church in St. Ignatius.

Sunday's concert will begin at 4 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Polson.

Saturday’s concert benefits the choir while Sunday’s performance supports the Helping Hands of Mission Valley.

