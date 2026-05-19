Missoula and Ravalli counties came together this year to raise over $1.4 million for community organizations during the annual Missoula and Bitterroot Gives events. The Missoula Community Foundation is now looking ahead to next year's initiative.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN ABOUT MISSOULA & BITTERROOT GIVES 2027:

Community Spotlight: Missoula & Bitterroot Gives 2026 Outcomes

In 2027, Missoula Gives and Bitterroot Gives will be May 6-7. You can visit the Missoula Community Foundation's website for more information.