Community Spotlight: Missoula Construction Council Scholarships

MISSOULA — Each year, the Missoula Construction Council awards several scholarships. Each year, the group also hosts fundraisers to help pay for those scholarships. Since starting the program in 2009, over $377,000 has been awarded.

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Community Spotlight: Missoula Construction Council

The Missoula Construction Council is already looking ahead to next year. The annual golf tournament fundraiser and the scholarship deadline are both set for the end of April 2027. Click here to learn more.