Community Spotlight: Missoula Fairgrounds Foundation

The Western Montana Fair once again offers free admission, and there will be free entertainment every hour.
MISSOULA — The Western Montana Fair takes place from August 5 to August 10 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Missoula Fairgrounds Foundation Billie Brown joined Community Spotlight to talk about the organization and the popular annual event.

Buy tickets before August 4 to save money.

Click here to learn more about what's coming up this year.

