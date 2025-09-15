Community Spotlight: Missoula Fall Festival

MISSOULA - The Missoula Fall Festival is set to kick off on the weekend of September 19.

There will be a 10-acre corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hay rides, food vendors, contests and much more.

Missoula Fall Festival runs every weekend from September 19 until October 26 at Grass Valley Farms, located at 5280 Deschamps Lane, west of Missoula.

The hours are 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

