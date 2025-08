MISSOULA — It's time for the Western Montana Fair at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

The Missoula FFA will be hosting a concession stand during fair week, selling tacos, walking tacos, and burritos.

FFA has animals during the fair inside of Glacier Ice Rink and judges will evaluate showmanship.

