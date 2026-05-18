The Missoula Marathon is one of the community's most supported events. With race day approaching, Run Wild Missoula is looking for volunteers to fill hundreds of positions throughout the weekend.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN ABOUT BEING A MISSOULA MARATHON VOLUNTEER:

Community Spotlight: Missoula Marathon Volunteer Opportunities

The Missoula Marathon is set for the weekend of June 26 through June 28. Volunteers are needed in almost every capacity from operating the aid stations and registration tables to the Green Team and starting line infrastructure. You can learn more about volunteering by visiting the Missoula Marathon's website.