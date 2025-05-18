MISSOULA — There will be lots to do when the Missoula Marathon returns in June, with a full weekend of events planned between June 27 and June 29.

Run Wild Missoula Executive Director and Missoula Marathon Race Director Trisha Drobeck notes there is still time for people to register, especially for the 5K.

Community Spotlight: Missoula Marathon Weekend of Events

People who aren't planning to run but still want to be involved in the Missoula Marathon can help out as volunteers.

Remember, if you can't make it down to cheer the runners on, KPAX will be airing a special broadcast from the finish line on the morning of the Missoula Marathon.

