The Missoula Moonlight Market is an Asian night market celebrating the richness and diversity of Asian cultures through food, music, art, and storytelling. And it's coming to Caras Park on the evening of Saturday, May 9.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE MISSOULA MOONLIGHT MARKET:

Community Spotlight: Missoula Moonlight Market

The Missoula Moonlight Market is a free, family-friendly event. It runs from 6-10 p.m. at Caras Park in downtown Missoula on Saturday, April 9. Visit their website to learn more!