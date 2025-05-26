Community Spotlight: Missoula Paddleheads baseball returning

MISSOULA — Baseball is about to return to the banks of the Clark Fork River in Missoula.

Opening week for the Missoula Paddleheads runs from May 27 until June 1.

The scheduled events include opening night, the first fireworks show of the season, and Star Wars Night.

Single game tickets, group tickets, and flex packages are on sale now at GoPaddleHeads.com.

Get ready for the season by shopping at the PaddleHeads Post located at 140 North Higgins in Missoula or at PaddleHeadsPost.com.

