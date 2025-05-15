MISSOULA — The Missoula Symphony Orchestra's Broadway concert weekend is coming up on May 17 and May 18.

Performance of Broadway A to Z: ABBA to LES MIZ! will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the University of Montana Dennison Theatre.

Watch the full Community Spotlight video:

Community Spotlight: Missoula Symphony Orchestra Broadway concert weekend

The concert will feature the best of Broadway, from timeless classics to modern favorites.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 406-721-3194.

MTN

Click here to access the Broadway A to Z: ABBA to LES MIZ! program book.