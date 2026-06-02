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Community Spotlight: Missoula Under Construction 2026

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MTN News
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This Saturday's Missoula Under Construction event is your chance to drive a forklift, operate a bulldozer, and get a taste of the trades! The event will take over the Missoula County Fairgrounds to support the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MISSOULA UNDER CONSTRUCTION:

Community Spotlight: Missoula Under Construction 2026

Missoula Under Construction takes place Saturday, June 6 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for tickets and more information.

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