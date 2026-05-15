Missoula Works is a Missoula Interfaith Collective program that provides work opportunities to people facing barriers to employment. The program's Get It Done Crew is a ready-to-hire lawn and labor crew that does everything from yard cleanup to moving assistance to light repairs.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM:

Community Spotlight: Missoula Works

With summer right around the corner, you can book the Get It Done Crew, Missoula's mission-driven lawn and labor company. To book services, call (406) 926-3400. Click here to read more about Missoula Works.