Missoula Youth For Christ partners with local church and like-minded organizations to reach young people. The group is currently on high school campuses in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys. They're also a part of the upcoming Missoula Gives campaign.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MISSOULA YOUTH FOR CHRIST BY WATCHING COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT:

Community Spotlight: Missoula Youth For Christ

You can support Missoula Youth For Christ during Missoula Gives and Bitterroot Gives, which runs April 30 through May 1. Click here to learn more about YFC.