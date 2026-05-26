MISSOULA — The Montana Natural History Center provides nature education programming for people of all ages. This summer, the MNHC is running two week-long opportunities for middle school students that include learning from local mentors and experts in the field.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE:

Community Spotlight: MNHC's Nature & Science Adventures for Middle School Students

The MNHC's Nature and Science Adventures launch in July. The Naturalist in Training opportunity runs July 6-10. The STEEM event is set for August 3-7. Click here to register or read more about the opportunities.