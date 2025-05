MISSOULA — Montana Mule Days will be returning to the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton in June.

The three-day, family-friendly event takes place from June 13 through June 15, beginning at 8 a.m. each day.

Tickets cost $7 per day or $15 for a weekend pass.

