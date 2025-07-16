MISSOULA — The Montana Museum of Art and Culture (MMAC) is hosting the “19 Under 39” exhibition in Missoula.

The MMAC states on its website that the "project is the brainchild of UM alumni Michele and Loren Hansen and the curatorial team at the MMAC who have made a commitment to exhibiting young contemporary artists from across the state."

Over 100 artists in all mediums and all content applied in fall 2024 and 19 were selected by a statewide committee.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Montana Museum of Art and Culture “19 Under 39” exhibit

The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, until September 25.

Free artist gallery talks take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

MTN

Click here for additional information about the Montana Museum of Art and Culture.