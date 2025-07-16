Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: Montana Museum of Art and Culture “19 Under 39” exhibit

The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, until September 25.
Poster image (1).jpg
MTN
Poster image (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Montana Museum of Art and Culture (MMAC) is hosting the “19 Under 39” exhibition in Missoula.

The MMAC states on its website that the "project is the brainchild of UM alumni Michele and Loren Hansen and the curatorial team at the MMAC who have made a commitment to exhibiting young contemporary artists from across the state."

Over 100 artists in all mediums and all content applied in fall 2024 and 19 were selected by a statewide committee.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Montana Museum of Art and Culture “19 Under 39” exhibit

The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, until September 25.

Free artist gallery talks take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Poster image.jpg

Click here for additional information about the Montana Museum of Art and Culture.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader