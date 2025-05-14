Watch Now
Community Spotlight: Mountain Home Montana Mother's Day Tea

Mountain Home Montana is marking its 25th anniversary as well as the completion of a new facility in Missoula.
MISSOULA — You're invited to Mountain Home Montana’s annual Mother’s Day Tea event.

The event takes play on May 16 and May 17 to mark Mountain Home Montana's 25th anniversary as well as the completion of a new facility.

A tour of the organization's new space at 4720 23rd Avenue in Missoula is also being offered.

Mountain Home Montana's Mother’s Day Tea open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 16 and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 17.

Click here to learn about the services that Mountain Home Montana offers.

