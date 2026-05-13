The MSU Extension Office of Missoula County and Grass Valley Farms are excited to launch the inaugural Hay Farm Tour for horse and livestock owners in Western Montana. It's a chance to tour several types of hay fields to learn more about harvesting and growing an animal's forage products.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE HAY FARM TOUR:

Community Spotlight: MSU Extension Office's Hay Farm Tour

The 2026 Hay Farm Tour for horse and livestock owners will start at 6 p.m. on May 20 at Grass Valley Farms in Frenchtown. The event is free for everyone. Click here to learn more.