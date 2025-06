Muralt's Travel Plaza is celebrating 50 years of business with 50 day drawing and other fun activities.

Throughout the 50 Days of Celebration, guests can enter an in-store drawing for a full year of free gasoline.

And for a nostalgic, Muralt’s will be offering gas at 1975 prices for 50 minutes on a surprise day during the celebration.

Watch Community Spotlight with owner Walter Muralt to find out more:

