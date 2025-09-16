The My Glacier Village Sip & Sample Autumn Stroll, a mobile feast in downtown Kalispell, is coming up in October.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Kalispell on Saturday, October 11.

Community Spotlight: My Glacier Village

The event begins with a Welcome Party at the Red Lion Inn, where participants will receive their tasting Passport, enjoy their first samples, and enter to win prizes.

The stroll will continue through participating restaurants and tasting venues where people can try unique food and beverage pairings at each stop.

The celebration continues at The Mercantile Steak at 4 p.m.

Proceeds from this year’s Sip & Sample Autumn Stroll will help My Glacier Village secure a permanent home for workshops, meetings, and social gatherings. My Glacier Village is part of the nationwide Village to Village Network, which was founded in 2004 by a group of seniors who decided to age on their own terms.

Tickets are $55 online and $65 at the door. Click here for more information.

