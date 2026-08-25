Looking for something new to do in Missoula? The National Museum of Forest Service History has recently opened its doors to the public, showcasing the history of the American Conservation Movement.

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Community Spotlight: National Museum of Forest Service History

The museum is a nonprofit organization, independent of the United States Forest Service. You can visit the site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. To learn more, visit the National Museum of Forest Service History's Facebook page.