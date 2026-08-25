Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: National Museum of Forest Service History

Community Spotlight National Museum of Forest Ser
MTN News
Community Spotlight National Museum of Forest Ser
Posted
and last updated

Looking for something new to do in Missoula? The National Museum of Forest Service History has recently opened its doors to the public, showcasing the history of the American Conservation Movement.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE:

Community Spotlight: National Museum of Forest Service History

The museum is a nonprofit organization, independent of the United States Forest Service. You can visit the site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. To learn more, visit the National Museum of Forest Service History's Facebook page.

Community Spotlight National Museum of Forest Service History GFX

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader