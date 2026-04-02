The Navigating the Road to Life Transition Fair in Polson will help connect students and families to post-secondary resources and support.

Attendees can meet with local agencies, employment services, and representatives from the University of Montana and Flathead Valley Community College to learn about life after high school.

The event aims to empower students, especially those with disabilities, to build confidence and successfully transition into adulthood.

Learn more about the Navigating the Road to Life Transition Fair here:

Community Spotlight: Navigating the Road to Life Transition Fair

The Navigating the Road to Life Transition Fair is set for April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Polson Boys and Girls Club. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.