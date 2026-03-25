It's time for the fundraising event, "Black, White & READ All Over - A Boot-Stomping Shindig to Benefit the North Valley Public Library." This fundraiser benefits the Stevensville library and will help fund their efforts to build a new library in the community.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more about the North Valley Public Library's fundraising event:

Community Spotlight: North Valley Public Library's "Black, White & READ All Over"

The event is Saturday, April 25 from 5-8 p.m. at The Barn on Pine Hollow, which is located at 397 Pine Hollow Road in Stevensville. Tickets are $35 each or $60 for two. You can call (406) 777-5061 for more information.