Community Spotlight: Queer Prom 2026

Get ready for "Midnight on the Bayou!" Queer Prom Montana is presenting an evening of color, music and community starting April 17th. The goal is to provide safe and joyful spaces for queer Montanans.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT QUEER PROM 2026:

Community Spotlight: Queer Prom Montana

The festivities begin with Adult Night on April 17 from 7-11 p.m. Tickets cost $20. The Family Dance Party is set for April 18 from 2-3:30 p.m. followed by Teen Night from 7-10 p.m. Those events are free. All festivities are taking place at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Click here for tickets and more information.