MISSOULA — MissCast Productions, a nonprofit theater company based in Missoula, is celebrating five years! To celebrate, the "little theater company that could" is hosting a Rags to Riches variety show fundraiser next month.

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Community Spotlight: "Rags to Riches" by MissCast Productions

MissCast Productions' "Rags to Riches: A Fundraiser Cabaret" is set for June 5-6 at the Zootown Arts Community Center in downtown Missoula. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The show will include raffle prizes from local businesses. Click here for more information.