Community Spotlight: Read to cats at Missoula Public Library's Bookmobile event at AniMeals

Would you like to read to some kitties? The Missoula Public Library is hosting the Bookmobile at AniMeals on Tuesday, June 30th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Storytelling to cats is a great way to help them feel calm and loved while acclimating to their environment and gaining trust with humans. Readers of all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Also AniMeals 2026 No-Ball-Ball is here! Watch here to learn more on how you can help cats and kittens in need.

Community Spotlight: Animeals Bookmobile to build new shelter

Check out Animeals' website for more information on how you can donate.