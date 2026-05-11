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Community Spotlight: Recovery Centers of Montana's Fueling Hope Event

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MTN News
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Recovery Centers of Montana offers addiction treatment programs, both residential and outpatient, as well as mental health services. Its upcoming Fueling Hope event is an opportunity to connect with the Missoula community at the Poverello Center.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE FUELING HOPE EVENT:

Community Spotlight: Recovery Centers of Montana's Fueling Hope Event

The Fueling Hope event is set for Tuesday, May 12 at the Poverello Center. The event will run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Licensed addiction counselors will be on site. Click here to read more about Recovery Centers of Montana.

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